Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of CBM stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. Cambrex has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambrex by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

