Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 3,364 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

