Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 306.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,131 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17,992.1% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 370.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,323,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $38,440,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

