Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of TechTarget worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $665.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.74. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $196,119.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 464,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $144,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,313 in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

