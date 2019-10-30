Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,326.71

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,326.71 and last traded at $1,326.71, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,309.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price objective (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,272.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $186,967,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $29,997,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,521,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

