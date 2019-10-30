Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,303.20.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One stock traded up $15.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,331.79. 16,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,370. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $767.15 and a twelve month high of $1,332.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,272.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

