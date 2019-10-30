Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 114.2% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $111.94 million and $33.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00633459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, EXX, CoinEx, LBank, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, FCoin, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, BitMart, BigONE, Neraex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

