BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $56.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $56,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,599,510 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

