Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BG traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,470. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. Bunge has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bunge by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

