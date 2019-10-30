Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $65.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

Shares of BC opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

