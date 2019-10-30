BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the September 15th total of 378,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $498,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 44.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

