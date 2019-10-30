Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 1,930,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,052. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

