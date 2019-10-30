Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Trading Up 0.9%

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.53, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.