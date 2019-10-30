Brokers Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

QSR stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,698,000 after acquiring an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after acquiring an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,889.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 362,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

