Brokers Set Expectations for Oil States International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oil States International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Oil States International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $871.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $4,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

