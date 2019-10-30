Brokers Set Expectations for Apache Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

Shares of APA opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Apache has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Apache by 4,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 828.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

