Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprott Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprott in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

TSE SII opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $744.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.23 million during the quarter.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

