Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $62.25

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

