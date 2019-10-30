Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $9.21

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

