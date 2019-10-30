Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 3.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

