Brokerages Set First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. 427,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 748,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.