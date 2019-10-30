Brokerages Set First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. 427,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 748,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.