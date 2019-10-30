Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $150.00

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of COHR opened at $147.26 on Friday. Coherent has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coherent by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 512,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coherent by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 277,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

