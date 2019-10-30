Brokerages Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) PT at $8.26

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pi Financial started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 427.1% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 676,951 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 337,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,623 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 19.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,769,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 601,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.