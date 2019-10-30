Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) PT at €74.39

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($86.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BMW opened at €69.63 ($80.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a fifty-two week high of €79.38 ($92.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

