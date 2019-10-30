Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $72.75

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 77,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

