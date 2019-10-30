Brokerages Set $23.00 Price Target for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLBD. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $308.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.