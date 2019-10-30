Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,809,368. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 310.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 920,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,708,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,331. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

