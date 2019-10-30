Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONM. National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 389,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

