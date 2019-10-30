Brokerages Anticipate Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roan Resources’ rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Roan Resources an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ROAN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Roan Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roan Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Roan Resources by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.