Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.80. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

