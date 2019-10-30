Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) dropped 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 459,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 256,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

