Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS.

BRX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

