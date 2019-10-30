Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.0% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

