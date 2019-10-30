Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $290,000 in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

NVCR opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,428.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $582,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,813,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.