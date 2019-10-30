Brinker Capital Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $55,429,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

