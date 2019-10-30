Brinker Capital Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $55,429,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.