Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

