Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 185,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,646.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $169,476.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

