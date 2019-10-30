Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 7,454 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream LLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.05.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

