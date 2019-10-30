Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.