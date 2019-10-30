Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 153.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

In other news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $3,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $8,388,927. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $147.23. 411,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

