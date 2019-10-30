Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 54,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

