Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 317 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

