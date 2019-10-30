Bray Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMNB. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 74.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FMNB opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.11%. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

