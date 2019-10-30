Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $343.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.03. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.40.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.