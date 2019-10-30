Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

