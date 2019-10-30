Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,110. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 339,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

