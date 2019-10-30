BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 560

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.38 ($8.16).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.10. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BP has a one year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

