BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 730 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 622.50 ($8.13).

BP stock traded up GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500.60 ($6.54). 40,969,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

