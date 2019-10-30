BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 730 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 622.50 ($8.13).
BP stock traded up GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500.60 ($6.54). 40,969,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.76.
In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
