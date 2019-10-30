BoutsPro Trading Down 15.2% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market cap of $101,099.00 and $27,460.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

