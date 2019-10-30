Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $56,872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,140. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.